2 shot outside Weiler Homes in east Toledo early Wednesday

TPD told WTOL 11 one male victim was found on Seigel Court, while another male victim was found by officers in a nearby area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in east Toledo early Wednesday.

Toledo police received a call around 12 a.m. for shots fired at the Weiler Homes apartment complex.

TPD told WTOL 11 two males were taken to the hospital by Life Squad after being shot outside. One male victim was found on Seigel Court, while another male victim was found by officers in a different, nearby area.

No arrrest have been made. This was a large crime scene that stretched through most of the complex.

This is a developing story.