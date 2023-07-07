Police believe one suspect responsible for 7 Toledo armed robberies in two weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of an armed robbery believed to be associated with this case.
Police believe a single suspect is responsible for a string of armed robberies that have occurred across Toledo over the last two weeks.
Per a Toledo police Facebook post, authorities are attributing the suspect to seven armed robberies at primarily west Toledo business beginning June 27 through Wednesday afternoon.
Police believe the suspect is responsible for the following armed robberies:
- Family Dollar in the 5000 block of Lewis on June 27
- Pizza Hut on W. Sylvania Avenue on June 27
- Bambino's Pizza and Subs on Eleanor Avenue on June 29 and July 6
- Subway on the 4000 block of Monroe Street on July 7
- Dollar General in the 4200 block of Airport Highway on July 10
- Little Caesars in the 2200 block of N. Reynolds on July 12
Police have described the suspect as a Black man between 19 and 20 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build.
If you have any information or are able to identify the suspect, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11