The Ohio State Highway Patrol was involved in a chase, which ended shortly before 6 a.m. near the Perrysburg exit. One suspect was arrested.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Authorities arrested one suspect Monday morning following a pursuit on the Ohio Turnpike in the Perrysburg area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was involved in the pursuit, which ended with a crash shortly before 6 a.m. Troopers deployed stop sticks on I-80 eastbound, which disabled the suspects' vehicle near the Perrysburg exit.

Two men fled on foot; one suspect is still at large. Authorities established a perimeter near mile marker 65.