Crime

Man shot in arm early Monday in central Toledo

An unidentified male told police he had just arrived home shortly before 3 a.m. when someone shot him as he exited his vehicle.
Credit: WTOL 11
Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Kopernik Avenue early Monday, May 9.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning in central Toledo that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Kopernik Avenue just before 3 a.m. The man, who has not been identified, told police he had just arrived home when someone shot him as he exited his vehicle.

The victim was wounded in the arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

Former detective says witnesses vital to solving violent crimes