Man shot in arm early Monday in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning in central Toledo that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Kopernik Avenue just before 3 a.m. The man, who has not been identified, told police he had just arrived home when someone shot him as he exited his vehicle.

The victim was wounded in the arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.