Candlelight vigil honors life of 14-year-old murder victim

The 14-year-old is the 17th homicide victim and fourth minor to be killed in Toledo this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A vigil honoring the life of homicide victim Zhonasia Ticey was held on Saturday evening, one night after her life was taken when someone allegedly shot into a crowd of people in north Toledo.

The event took place at Mike's Carry Out on Cleveland Street in north Toledo, near where Toledo police say Ticey was shot.

The vigil began after 7 p.m.

Dozens of people attended to pay their respects by lighting candles, and leaving pictures of Ticey, as well as purple and white balloons.

Some mourners wore shirts made with phrases such as "Forever my Dawg".

WTOL 11 asked Zhonasia's family if they were comfortable speaking to the media, to which they respectfully declined.

One of the people who spoke at the vigil said Zhonasia was loved by her siblings, parents, cousins, and friends.

The shooting occurred Friday night around 8:20 p.m. near north Erie and Cleveland streets.

Court papers filed Saturday morning say Jeano Lampkin shot into a crowd of people and struck Ticey.

When Toledo police arrived they found Ticey with at least one gunshot wound.

First responders rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Toledo Police detectives arrested Lampkin overnight, and charged him with the 14-year-old's murder.

