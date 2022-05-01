Death investigation at north Toledo home after 39-year-old man found dead from gunshot wound

Police say the man's family was worried about him and discovered his body at the home.

Toledo Police had a portion of N. Erie St. by Chicago St. in a north Toledo neighborhood closed down on Sunday afternoon while they investigated at a home.

The coroner was also present at the scene.

Detectives on the scene say a 39-year-old man was found shot inside the dining room of his home. They say the shooting possibly happened on Saturday.

Police say the family was worried about the man and checked on him on Sunday when they discovered his body.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting.

