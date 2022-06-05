Girl shot in north Toledo Friday night

At least five shots were fired on the corner of N. Erie and Cleveland streets around after 8 p.m., according to Toledo police. The victim's condition is not known.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl was shot Friday night in north Toledo, Toledo police confirmed to our WTOL 11 crew on the scene.

At least five shots were fired on the corner of N. Erie and Cleveland streets around 8 p.m. A girl, described as a "juvenile" by police, was injured in the shooting.

At this time, the victim's identity, age and the extent of her injuries are unknown.

Police did not say if there is anyone in custody or what may have caused the shooting. The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on Friday's shooting call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.