Police standoff in Maumee ends early Thursday; suspect hospitalized, summoned

MAUMEE, Ohio — A police chase that started in Perrysburg ended in a standoff with the driver in Maumee early Thursday.

The standoff took place around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of South Reynolds Road and Dussel Drive. The pursuit began after Perrysburg police tried to pull the suspect over and he refused to stop, leading a short pursuit into Maumee at very low speeds.

Stop sticks were used to stop his van at Reynolds and Dussel. The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and gas was eventually deployed into the van by officers.

A Maumee police sergeant tells WTOL 11 the male suspect was shot with a bean bag rifle and went to the hospital to be evaluated. The man was not arrested but will be summoned to appear in court.

Police say they are familiar with the suspect, who is homeless, and want to get him the help he needs.