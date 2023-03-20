State of Ohio investigating former police officer for criminal conduct with a minor

Fremont Police Officer Cage Roby resigned Feb. 24, after allegedly messaging a 17-year-old in a manner described by Chief Derek Wensinger as “criminal.”

FREMONT, Ohio — A now-former police officer is at the center of a criminal investigation in Fremont, the city's chief of police announced Monday.

Fremont Police Chief Derek Wensinger received notice on Feb. 23, 2023, of an alleged situation involving Officer Cage Roby and messages exchanged with a 17-year-old.

A "brief" internal investigation determined the situation was potentially criminal and a request was made for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct a full investigation, Wensinger said in a press release Monday.

Roby was interviewed by the BCI that evening and placed on administrative leave by FPD that night. Roby resigned the morning of Feb. 24, before the internal investigation was complete.

Wensinger described the situation as a "criminal matter" that is actively under investigation by the Ohio BCI.

No further information was made available.

According to a city newsletter, Roby began field training with the Fremont Police Department in spring 2022.

Wensinger's full press release reads:

On February 23, 2023 at about 3:30 pm I was notified of an alleged situation that involved (former) Police Officer Cage Roby messaging with a 17 year old juvenile. A brief internal investigation was conducted by Sgt. Dustin Nowak and I at the request of Safety Service Director Ken Frost. When I determined that it could be a criminal matter, I requested Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct a full investigation. Officer Cage Roby was interviewed by BCI that evening and was placed on Administrative Leave that night.

Cage Roby resigned from the Fremont Police Department on the morning of February 24 prior to the completion of an internal investigation. Ohio BCI is actively investigating the situation that I consider a criminal matter at this time. The Fremont Police Department will release additional information when that investigation is complete.