Police: June 9 shooting incident in Lenawee County appears to be murder-suicide

Witnesses told police two longtime friends got into an altercation.

ADRIAN, Mich. — More details are emerging from a June 9 shooting incident in Lenawee County's Raisin Township.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Laberdee Road on a report of shots fired. Kenya Niblack, 24, of Florida, and Michael Madero, 25, of Raisin Township, were found dead from gunshot wounds.

According to Michigan State Police, the two men were longtime friends. Witnesses told police they got into an altercation and Niblack shot Madero, then shot himself.