Two people found dead in Lenawee County with gunshot wounds

Police were at the scene for at least a couple hours Wednesday night searching the area with flashlights.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were found dead Wednesday night in Raisin Township of apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 9:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of Laberdee Road. Police say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to public safety.

Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 734-242-3500.

The names of the deceased were not released.

There was a police presence early Thursday morning in the area.

Michigan State Police and other emergency vehicles were at Laberdee near Oakwood around midnight. Police had Valley Drive in Raisin Township blocked off while they were at the scene of an "active investigation."