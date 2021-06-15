4-year-old Toledo child wounded by shotgun

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 4-year-old is recovering from injuries sustained from a shotgun.

Crews were sent to St. Vincent's Hospital Monday just before 4 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. According to a police report, officers were met by an "uncooperative" family.

Eventually, enough information was learned to locate the scene in the 200 block of Earlwood Avenue in east Toledo.