x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

4-year-old Toledo child wounded by shotgun

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ambulance transport closeup, emergency medical services, professional help

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 4-year-old is recovering from injuries sustained from a shotgun.

Crews were sent to St. Vincent's Hospital Monday just before 4 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. According to a police report, officers were met by an "uncooperative" family.

Eventually, enough information was learned to locate the scene in the 200 block of Earlwood Avenue in east Toledo.

The child's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The incident is still being investigated and no charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Related Articles