Murder warrant issued for 27-year-old man in April death of Keith McVicker

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on June 10, 2021.

A 27-year-old man has been charged in the April death of 60-year-old Keith McVicker, Toledo police records confirm.

A murder warrant was issued for Dorian Yates, 27, on Tuesday.

On April 27, officers were dispatched to an assault at 111 Euclid.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered McVicker had been assaulted. He refused treatment for his injuries. However, two days later, on April 29, McVicker was found dead in his home.

Detectives responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

An autopsy was performed and McVicker's death was ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner.

Yates is not yet in custody. If you have any information on the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.