Toledo police: Man arrested for having gun in high school parking lot during football game

19-year-old Amonte Thompson-Riccardi is accused of possessing a firearm and leading police on a foot pursuit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old is in custody after he allegedly was in possession of a firearm while in the parking lot of a north Toledo high school Friday night.

According to court documents, Amonte Thompson-Riccardi had a gun on his person while he was in the parking lot of Woodward High School during a football game. Toledo police crews pursued him on foot and found a gun concealed in a back pack he discarded during the pursuit.

Thompson-Riccardi is charged with illegal possession of deadly weapons on school premises, a fifth degree felony.

This comes as several area schools are implementing security measures during football games and other extra-curricular activities, following in particular the 2022 Whitmer High School football game shooting during which three people sustained injuries.