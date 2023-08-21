Whitmer, Central Catholic taking safety measures for football game Friday

Friday marks the first time the Panthers will be back at their football stadium since three people were wounded in a shooting outside of a game in 2022.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students returned to Whitmer High School Monday to begin the new academic year.

And with the Panthers getting ready for their first home football game Friday, safety is top of mind for everyone as the one-year anniversary of a shooting outside of the high school's football stadium that wounded three people and saw packed bleachers quickly empty as fans fled in fear.

"I'm very excited and I know the rest of the Panther commanders are," Whitmer senior Connor Westray said of the team's supportive student section.

Friday is the first time the Panthers will be back in their stadium after the shooting during a home game against Central Catholic High School. Two people have been indicted on charges related to the shooting.

"Obviously there's going to be a little fear, just because that was a big event and not a lot of people deal with stuff like that," Westray said.

But the Whitmer family is putting that behind them for Friday. School leaders say they've worked with Central Catholic to make sure everyone is safe and has fun.

There are some changes as to who can enter the game Friday.

The game always brings a crowd, which is why the district will require students to have an ID to get in. If they don't have one, they can get in with a parent.

"We are going to have just Whitmer students attend and Central students attend," Whitmer principal Jennifer Bronikowski said. "We've done it in the past. This is a great way to control who is coming in and who is going to be here."

Westray has been to every football game since his freshman year. The safety changes in place put him at ease, he said.

"Our teacher and all of our school staff are very protective of us and always willing to do something for us," he said. "I love how safe I feel every day I come here."

Central Catholic High School provided WTOL 11 with the following statement about the game Friday: