OSHP: Trooper shot on I-75 in Findlay

I-75 SB is closed at CR 99 heading into Findlay due to the incident, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The trooper's condition has not been disclosed.

FINDLAY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was shot overnight on I-75 in Findlay.

I-75 SB is closed at County Road 99 heading into Findlay due to the shooting, according to OSHP's Bowling Green post around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatch confirmed the incident but was unable to provide further details regarding the trooper's condition or what may have led to the shooting.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way to bring you the latest information as we receive it.

This is a developing story.