50-year-old Tiffin man arrested after allegedly shooting at deputy and trooper in Bettsville

The deputy and trooper were able to avoid several additional shots fired by Tiffin man

BETTSVILLE, Ohio — 50-year-old Tiffin man, Shawn William Varner was arrested for Felonious Assault after allegedly shooting at a deputy and trooper in Bettsville.

On Saturday the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a potentially suicidal 50-year-old man, with a gun in the H.P. Eells Park, Village of Bettsville, Ohio.

Upon arrival, Seneca County Deputies and Ohio State Troopers discovered Shawn William Varner inside one of the fenced-in ball fields with a firearm.

Deputies say Varner would not comply with orders and fired his weapon at a deputy and tooper. Both were able to seek cover and were unharmed.

Deputies and Troopers were able to contain the area and immediately request additional assistance from the Tiffin Police Department’s Special Response Team, Fostoria Police Department’s Special Response Team and Road Officers, Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and their SWAT team, Wood County Drone Team, Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, and additional personnel from area Bettsville Fire/EMS & Seneca County EMA & ECHO personnel.

After a length of time, Varner eventually surrendered and was placed into custody without further incident. Varner is being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings. Additional charges are pending on Varner.