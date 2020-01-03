FINDLAY, Ohio — As officers conducted a traffic stop on a man who failed to respect a stop sign in Findlay, the driver fled the scene and led authorities on a chase in the early minutes of Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say the pursuit started around 12:14 a.m. on the 500 block of N. Main Street and continued westbound on W. Trenton Avenue at speeds up to 80 mph.

The chase kept going onto northbound on I-75 at high speeds, reaching 122 miles per hour.

The pursuit lasted about 14 minutes and covered 24 miles but police say the suspect is still at large and hasn't been identified.

At that point, the Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit south of Bowling Green deployed spike strips. Once that happened, two Findlay Police Department cruisers that were in pursuit of the suspect suffered disabling damage once the strips were deployed, according to police.

Police say troopers and the Bowling Green Police Division took over the pursuit at Wooster Street in Bowling Green, though the suspect was able to elude officers.

No one was injured during the chase.

The suspect is believed to be a man driving a Chrysler 300 that was carrying another male passenger, according to police.

Police say the identities of both men are unclear and the incident is still under investigation.

