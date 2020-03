TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in west Toledo on Saturday night.

Toledo Police say the woman was stabbed at the BP gas station on Monroe and Douglas just before 11 p.m.

Police say the woman is in critical condition.

There is no suspect at this time.

