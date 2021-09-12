Hancock Co. Sheriff: Reports of active shooter at Ball Metal in Findlay determined to be false alarm

Police recieved a call for an active shooter situation at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. After searching the building, they determined it was a false alarm.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It was a scary day for workers at Ball Metal in Findlay on Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s office says they received reports of an active shooter just after 4 p.m.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies as well as emergency medical personnel responded to the scene where they began a search of the building.

By 6:25 p.m. law enforcement determined that there was no active shooter and they returned command of the building back to the Ball Corporation management.

The Ball Corporation facility is on County Road 99 on the north side of Findlay.