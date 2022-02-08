Olympian Oshae Jones facing misdemeanor charges from Sunday incident

Toledo police claim Jones tried to resist arrest during an incident at a gathering on Sunday officers responded to.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native and Olympic Bronze medalist Oshae Jones has been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident at about 4 a.m. on Sunday.

She pleaded not guilty to three charges: resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse.

According to Toledo police, officers were responding to a gathering on Sunday that Jones was at. They claim she resisted arrest by "pulling away and turning into officers as they tried to handcuff her."