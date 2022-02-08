Olympian Oshae Jones facing misdemeanor charges from Sunday incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo native and Olympic Bronze medalist Oshae Jones has been charged with multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident at about 4 a.m. on Sunday.
She pleaded not guilty to three charges: resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse.
According to Toledo police, officers were responding to a gathering on Sunday that Jones was at. They claim she resisted arrest by "pulling away and turning into officers as they tried to handcuff her."
Jones is due back in the Toledo Municipal Court on Aug. 30.
