Man shot in east Toledo Monday night

The shooting happened nearby Idaho Street and Valleywood Drive. He is being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night.

Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department.

TPD said there is no suspect in custody.

Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire. Toledo's third gunshot-detecting ShotSpotter was installed in east Toledo last week.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will keep you updated with the latest information.

