Man shot in east Toledo Monday night

The shooting happened nearby Idaho Street and Valleywood Drive. He is being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night.

Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department.

TPD said there is no suspect in custody.

Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire. Toledo's third gunshot-detecting ShotSpotter was installed in east Toledo last week.

