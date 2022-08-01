Man shot in east Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at least once in east Toledo Monday night.
Responding emergency crews took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Police Department.
TPD said there is no suspect in custody.
Toledo police officers said a ShotSpotter detected the gunfire. Toledo's third gunshot-detecting ShotSpotter was installed in east Toledo last week.
If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will keep you updated with the latest information.