One man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday

33-year-old Aaron Williams-Gaston was found in his car just after 3 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. in West Toledo at 3:08 a.m. Saturday on a person shot in a car.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Williams-Gaston was inside his vehicle when shots were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams-Gaston's death is being ruled a homicide. An investigation has been opened.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

