x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday

33-year-old Aaron Williams-Gaston was found in his car just after 3 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. in West Toledo at 3:08 a.m. Saturday on a person shot in a car.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Williams-Gaston was inside his vehicle when shots were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams-Gaston's death is being ruled a homicide. An investigation has been opened.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

More local headlines from WTOL 11

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out