One man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. in West Toledo at 3:08 a.m. Saturday on a person shot in a car.
When officers arrived, they located the victim, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Williams-Gaston was inside his vehicle when shots were fired into the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams-Gaston's death is being ruled a homicide. An investigation has been opened.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
