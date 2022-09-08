One killed, two hurt in overnight shooting in north Toledo

The incident happened at Elm St. and E. Hudson St. around 1 a.m. Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead and two others were shot overnight in North Toledo. The incident happened on the corner of Elm St. and E. Hudson St. around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that there was a party of some sort inside a building, which is a former neighborhood bar. Gunshots began outside of the building, which hit three separate people.

One person was killed and could be seen laying on the front steps when crews arrived. Two other victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

Casings were scattered all over the street. A number of people could been seen leaving the bar with police to be questioned around 2 a.m.

BREAKING: @ToledoPolice are investigating a triple shooting on Elm St. in north Toledo.



1 person is dead & 2 others are in the hospital, they are expected to survive. Gunshots started outside this building, a former neighborhood bar.



No arrests have been made @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/ZFhRMumB4D — Amy Steigerwald (@AmySteigerwald) September 8, 2022

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.