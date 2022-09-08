One person shot outside west Toledo bar early Thursday

The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot outside a west Toledo bar early Thursday. The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m.

Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that one person was shot and transported to a local hospital. At this time, there is no word on the victim's condition.

TPD taped off Bowen at Sylvania while they were investigating the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story.