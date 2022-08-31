Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide

19-year-old Chris Berry was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death of Corey Coley on Aug. 26.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo.

19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Coley was suffering from at least one gunshot wound when Toledo police arrived at the scene last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Artis Place.

Coley's death was the 36th homicide in Toledo in 2022. As of, Aug. 31, there have been 38 homicides in Toledo in 2022.

At this time last year, there were 46 homicides in Toledo. At this time two years ago, there were 40 homicides in Toledo.

