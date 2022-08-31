Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday.
A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in both lungs) related to immobility from sustained head injuries as the cause of 56-year-old Betty Shiffler's death.
Shiffler was pronounced dead at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Her death is the 38th homicide in Toledo in 2022. At this time last year, there were 46 homicides in Toledo. At this time two years ago, there were 40 homicides in Toledo.