Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday.

A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in both lungs) related to immobility from sustained head injuries as the cause of 56-year-old Betty Shiffler's death.

Shiffler was pronounced dead at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.