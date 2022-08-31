x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August

56-year-old Betty Shiffler was pronounced dead by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Monday due to blunt force head injuries sustained on Aug. 12.
Credit: WTOL
Lucas County Coroner's Office

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday.

A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in both lungs) related to immobility from sustained head injuries as the cause of 56-year-old Betty Shiffler's death.

Shiffler was pronounced dead at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Her death is the 38th homicide in Toledo in 2022. At this time last year, there were 46 homicides in Toledo. At this time two years ago, there were 40 homicides in Toledo.

RELATED: Woman dead after car, train crash Friday in Sandusky

RELATED: Man killed Friday in east Toledo, death ruled homicide

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Toledo man charged with murder, strangulation of woman

Before You Leave, Check This Out