x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot Tuesday night at west Toledo gas station

The victim's age and condition are currently unknown, but he has been transported to a hospital. A vehicle was seen by a gas pump with multiple bullet holes in it.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Tuesday night at a BP gas station in west Toledo at the corner of Hill Avenue and South Reynolds Road.

According to the Toledo Fire Department, the victim was transported to the hospital. His age and condition are currently unknown.

Toledo police were called to the scene at about 8:45 p.m. The gas station has been taped off and a vehicle was seen by a gas pump with multiple bullet holes in it.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Credit: WTOL 11

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.

RELATED: 71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night

RELATED: Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Coping with a Cop Shortage

Before You Leave, Check This Out