56-year-old man indicted in Bowling Green HS bomb threat

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the day of the bomb threat at Bowling Green High School in September.
A 56-year-old man accused of making threats against Bowling Green High School was indicted Monday.
Daniel Stinehart is charged with one count of inducing panic. Police say he called in a bomb threat to BGHS Sept. 10.
Stinehart is scheduled to be arraigned in Wood County Court on Oct. 18. He faces a maximum prison sentence of eight years and a $15,000 fine.
All Bowling Green City Schools students were evacuated the day of the incident as a voicemail insinuated there was an explosive somewhere in a district building.
According to a letter sent home to parents, the message stated:
"There is something in one of your school buildings that is going to go boom boom. You better get before it goes boom boom. Bye Boo."