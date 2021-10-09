56-year-old man indicted in Bowling Green HS bomb threat

Daniel Stinehart is charged with one count of inducing panic. Police say he called in a bomb threat to BGHS Sept. 10.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the day of the bomb threat at Bowling Green High School in September.

A 56-year-old man accused of making threats against Bowling Green High School was indicted Monday.

Daniel Stinehart is charged with one count of inducing panic. Police say he called in a bomb threat to BGHS Sept. 10.

Stinehart is scheduled to be arraigned in Wood County Court on Oct. 18. He faces a maximum prison sentence of eight years and a $15,000 fine.

All Bowling Green City Schools students were evacuated the day of the incident as a voicemail insinuated there was an explosive somewhere in a district building.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the message stated: