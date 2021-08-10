New court date set for Michigan man accused in Ohio trooper shooting incident

Robert Hathorn is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Hancock County Justice Center, accused of shooting and injuring Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst

FINDLAY, Ohio — A new court date is set for a Michigan man who led authorities on an hours-long manhunt in Findlay after an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was shot.

Robert Hathorn did not appear in court for a preliminary on Tuesday and his attorney, Charles McKinney, requested and was granted a continuance. The reason given was that Hathorn's legal counsel had a scheduling conflict with a medical procedure. Hathorn's new court date is Oct. 20.

There is a possibility that Hathorn could be indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Hathorn, 42, of Muskegon, Michigan, is currently being held on a $250,000 bond in the Hancock County Justice Center, accused of shooting and injuring Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst during an Oct. 6 traffic stop in Findlay.

Hathorn fled on foot and led law enforcement personnel on a nearly 14-hour manhunt before they located him. Three children and a woman were in the vehicle with Hathorn at the time of the incident - they're not considered suspects, OSHP said.

Hathorn was spotted by a civilian near a Walmart store off I-75 and was taken into custody Oct. 7.

Hathorn is charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after allegedly using Brobst's service weapon to shoot the trooper after a struggle during the traffic stop on Oct. 6.