Ohio trooper shooting suspect in jail on felony aggravated robbery charge

FINDLAY, Ohio — Robert Tramaine Hathorn is currently being held without bond in the Hancock County Justice Center, accused of shooting and injuring Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst during a traffic stop in Findlay.
Hathorn is charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after allegedly using Brobst's service weapon to shoot the trooper after a struggle during the traffic stop on Wednesday night.
Hathon fled on foot and led law enforcement personnel on a nearly 14-hour manhunt before they located him. Hathorn was spotted by a civilian near a Walmart store off I-75.
The 42-year-old Muskegon, Michigan, man appeared via video Friday morning in Findlay Municipal Court. His next court appearance will be Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.
Brobst is recovering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his lower extremities. Hathorn sustained minor injuries to his hand, according to OSHP.
Michigan Department of Corrections records show Hathorn served four years for assault or resisting a police officer and assaulting or obstructing a public officer in Muskegon County. Hathorn's other offenses include bribing or intimidation of a witness in Washtenaw County, Michigan, various drug-related offenses, felonious assault and failing to register as a sex offender.
A customer at Flag City Broker's Metal Recycling on County Road 223 was getting into his car when he saw Hathorn get arrested.
"I was getting ready to leave and cops swarm in," witness Jason Leone said, "and it was like they were hunting someone and they were coming up the riverbanks, it was just crazy."