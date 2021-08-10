Ohio trooper shooting suspect in jail on felony aggravated robbery charge

Robert Tramaine Hathorn is accused of shooting and injuring Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst during a traffic stop in Findlay.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Robert Tramaine Hathorn is currently being held without bond in the Hancock County Justice Center, accused of shooting and injuring Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst during a traffic stop in Findlay.

Hathorn is charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after allegedly using Brobst's service weapon to shoot the trooper after a struggle during the traffic stop on Wednesday night.

Hathon fled on foot and led law enforcement personnel on a nearly 14-hour manhunt before they located him. Hathorn was spotted by a civilian near a Walmart store off I-75.

The 42-year-old Muskegon, Michigan, man appeared via video Friday morning in Findlay Municipal Court. His next court appearance will be Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.

Brobst is recovering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his lower extremities. Hathorn sustained minor injuries to his hand, according to OSHP.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Hathorn served four years for assault or resisting a police officer and assaulting or obstructing a public officer in Muskegon County. Hathorn's other offenses include bribing or intimidation of a witness in Washtenaw County, Michigan, various drug-related offenses, felonious assault and failing to register as a sex offender.

A customer at Flag City Broker's Metal Recycling on County Road 223 was getting into his car when he saw Hathorn get arrested.