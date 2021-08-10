Ohio trooper injured in shooting released from hospital, recovering at home

Josef Brobst was shot in the lower body last week during a traffic stop. He will continue his recovery at home.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who was shot last week during a traffic stop was released Monday from the hospital.

Josef Brobst was shot Wednesday night in the lower body while conducting a stop on southbound I-75 in Findlay. He was released Monday and will continue his recovery at home.

Robert Hathorn was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after authorities say he used Brobst's service weapon against him. Hathorn's bond was set at $250,000.

Hathorn fled on foot and led law enforcement personnel on a nearly 14-hour manhunt before they located him. Three children and a woman were in the vehicle with Hathorn at the time of the incident - they're not considered suspects, OSHP said on Friday.

Hathorn was spotted by a civilian near a Walmart store off I-75.