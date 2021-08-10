Ohio trooper injured in shooting released from hospital, recovering at home

FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who was shot last week during a traffic stop was released Monday from the hospital.
Josef Brobst was shot Wednesday night in the lower body while conducting a stop on southbound I-75 in Findlay. He was released Monday and will continue his recovery at home.
Robert Hathorn was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after authorities say he used Brobst's service weapon against him. Hathorn's bond was set at $250,000.
Hathorn fled on foot and led law enforcement personnel on a nearly 14-hour manhunt before they located him. Three children and a woman were in the vehicle with Hathorn at the time of the incident - they're not considered suspects, OSHP said on Friday.
Hathorn was spotted by a civilian near a Walmart store off I-75.
The 42-year-old Muskegon, Michigan, man appeared via video Friday morning in Findlay Municipal Court. His next court appearance will be Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.