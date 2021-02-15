TPD: 2 men accused of forcing woman into prostitution

Officers responded to a home on the 5500 block of Christopher Ct. to check on the safety of a woman who said the people there were "shooting her up with dope."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men are facing trafficking charges after allegedly forcing a woman into prostitution.

On Feb. 13, officers reportedly arrived at a home on the 5500 block of Christopher Ct. to check on the safety of a woman who said the people there were "shooting her up with dope."

Upon arrival, officers took two men into custody. They were identified as Sean Turvey, 43, of Erie, Mich. and Jakeb Hinson, 21, of Toledo, Ohio.

The victim accused both Turvey and Hinson of forcing her into prostitution. According to court records, the victim said that Turvey was controlling her activities and accepting payment from men in order for the victim to perform sexual acts.

The victim told police that Hinson was helping Turvey with these actions, but Hinson claimed he served as protection for the victim and that he witnessed Turvey take the money.

Both men are charged with promoting prostitution.

Turvey faces an additional two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and three counts of possession after officers reportedly found meth, LSD tablets and mushrooms in his bedroom.