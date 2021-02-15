x
Person shot in the leg outside Agenda Sports Bar in north Toledo

Police say there was a fight outside of the bar that led to one person being shot in the leg. The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in the leg following an overnight altercation in front of Agenda Sports Bar in north Toledo. 

Police say there was a fight outside the bar that led to a person being shot in the leg. The victim was hospitalized suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

The incident took place Sunday around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Matzinger Road. 

