25-year-old Monroe man stabbed to death on Valentine's Day

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at Quality Inn on North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township. Another man is in custody.

MONROE, Mich. — A 25-year-old Monroe man is dead after a stabbing on Valentine's Day in a Frenchtown Township hotel parking lot.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, authorities were dispatched to the scene of a reported stabbing around 11:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn on North Dixie Highway.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased male in the parking lot. Another man was located in the hotel lobby and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say the two men were together earlier in the evening. For unknown reasons, they became involved in an altercation, which led to the stabbing.

The dead man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The other man, also a 25-year-old Monroe man, was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained in the fight. He was booked into the Monroe County jail. His identity is being withheld pending a charging decision by the prosecuting attorney.

The Michigan State Police, city of Monroe Police Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, and the Frenchtown Fire Department all assisted at the scene.