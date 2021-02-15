Toledo Police arrest man for catalytic converter theft

TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo man was arrested Sunday for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Great Lakes Rental on Alexis Road.
Toledo Police say Johnny Barnard, 43, was seen on surveillance video Jan. 7 entering the business. According to a police report, he removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle used by Great Lakes Rental "causing a slowdown for repairs to the business."
Court records indicate Barnard is charged with two counts of vandalism to property used for business of $500 or more in value, theft aggravated grand petty, fictitious plates, and various drug offenses.