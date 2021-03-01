"Armed and dangerous" suspect sought in shooting at Monroe, MI gas station

Police say a man was shot at the Valero gas station on S. Monroe St. just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot at a gas station in Monroe on Saturday afternoon, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police say they arrived at the Valero gas station on the 600 block of S. Monroe street around 3:25 p.m. to find a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect had already fled the scene of the shooting.

Police tended to the victim’s injuries until medical personnel arrived and transported him to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, with a smaller build and black hair. The suspect was wearing dark clothing. He is being described as armed and dangerous.

The suspect was driving a light silver four-door Cadillac with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at 734-243-7070.

The victim is listed in stable condition.