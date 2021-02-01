Toledo police: Man accused of shooting at officers hospitalized after getting shot in exchange of gunfire

Police say the suspect opened fire against police and a police car Saturday morning. He was taken to the hospital with at least two gunshot wounds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is in custody at the hospital after opening fire against police at an apartment complex in west Toledo on Saturday morning, according to Toledo police.

Police say three one-person crews responded to Secor Woods Apartments on Secor Rd. just before 8:30 a.m. after two people called 911 about a man screaming in the parking lot.

When police arrived they encountered a man in the entrance to the building with a gun in his hand.

Police say they then attempted to de-escalate the situation by telling the man to drop his weapon.

Instead, police say the man fired at the officers, shooting into the window of a police cruiser.

Police say one officer then fired at the man. It's believed he was hit at this time.

Next, police say the man entered the building while continuing to fire at officers before exiting the rear of the building, still shooting.

At this point, the same officer returned fire, hitting the man.

Police say the man was taken into custody and given medical attention immediately.

The man was then transported to the hospital with at least two gunshot wounds.

When police searched the building they found the suspect's child inside his apartment, unharmed.

No one else was injured in the incident, including the officers.

The child has been released to his mother.

Officers recovered the suspect's gun at the scene of the 6000 block of Secor Road.

On Monday afternoon. Police chief George Kral and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will hold a press conference about the incident.

There will be a visual and audio presentation of the shooting.

The presentation will take place at 2 p.m. in the Mayor's Office at Government Center.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. WTOL 11 has crews on the scene, gathering more information.

