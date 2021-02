At this time, the exact number of victims and their conditions are unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police report multiple juvenile victims in a shooting that took place in south Toledo Friday evening.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of Byrneport around 5 p.m.

At this time, the exact number of victims and their ages are not confirmed. Police have not released the extent of their injuries.

It is unclear if there are any suspects or if anyone is in custody.