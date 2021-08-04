Man killed after fight leads to shooting at west Toledo sports bar; suspect at large

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a fight spilled out into the parking lot of Andrea’s Sports Pub. The victim died at the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting late Wednesday night in west Toledo.

The incident began inside Andrea's Sports Pub as a fight and moved to the bar's parking lot shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to Toledo police on the scene.

The victim was shot and died after being transported to the hospital.

Police are looking for the person responsible.

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot. A video tech is working to retrieve surveillance footage from the bar and witnesses have been interviewed.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.







