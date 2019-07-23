TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot outside a west Toledo bar.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at Andrea's Sports Pub located on Alexis near Secor Rd.

Police say the 27-year-old was shot outside the bar in the parking lot area.

Police say the man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they have an idea on who the suspect might be and have issued a warrant.

Police say a quick altercation lead up to the shooting.

Police say most witnesses took off after the shooting happened, but one stayed to talk to police and help identify the suspect.