Man assaulted in south Toledo backyard Friday, police investigating

Police claimed the victim was having a fire in his backyard when an unknown suspect entered the property and began assaulting him.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after an unknown suspect allegedly assaulted him in the backyard of his south Toledo home Friday night.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a residence in the 600 block of South Avenue at approximately 11:33 p.m. The victim told police he was having a fire in his backyard when an unknown suspect entered the area and began assaulting him.

The victim said he was unsure what weapon the suspect was using, but believed the suspect struck him with a pistol.

Crews transported the victim to the hospital to receive treatment for multiple lacerations to his head.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect in this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Looking for the lowest current local gas prices? Check out the WTOL 11 gas price tracker, powered by Gas Buddy, here.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.