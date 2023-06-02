Father pleads guilty, sentenced for homicide of 5-month-old

Anthony Genna withdrew his plea of not guilty in the October 2022 homicide of Aria Genna.

A Sylvania man was sentenced for the October 2022 homicide of his infant daughter after he pleaded guilty Friday.

Anthony Genna, 21, withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to a murder charge. A Lucas County judge sentenced him to 15 years to life in prison for killing 5-month-old Aria Genna, Athony's daughter.

Anthony was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his daughter on Oct. 12, according to the Sylvania Police Department.

Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning on a report of a child with difficulty breathing.

Aria was transported to the Toledo Children's Hospital, where she later died. According to an autopsy report, the cause of death was blunt force head trauma.

Police said Anthony, Aria, her mother and grandmother lived at the home, but just Anthony and Aria were at the home at the time of the call.

According to Sylvania police, Anthony was taken into custody without incident. Sylvania Court set his bond at $2 million.

