Woman's home shot at while asleep inside early Saturday, police investigating

The incident happened at 3:34 a.m. Saturday on Barrow Street near Berdan and Upton Avenue. According to Toledo police reports, the victim was laying in her bed when someone shot several rounds into her residence.

No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.