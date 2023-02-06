TPD: One person hospitalized after being shot outside north Toledo bar

The victim was taken to the hospital by Life Squad.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was rushed to the hospital after a late-night shooting outside a bar in north Toledo.

Toledo police received a call around 11:40 p.m. about a shooting at Zelma’s Place on Stickney Avenue at Hudson Street. Police on scene tell WTOL 11 there was an altercation outside of the establishment, which then lead to a person being shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Life Squad. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.