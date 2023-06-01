People in a car shoot at east Toledo home early Thursday

The woman told police someone in a vehicle was attempting to draw her outside of her house for a fight.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after an east Toledo woman reported someone in a vehicle fired gunshots from a vehicle circling the block around her house early Thursday morning.

The woman told police that a woman she knows was driving a vehicle with a group of people she didn't know, circling her house in the 500 block of Arden Place around 2 a.m.. The group was attempting to get the woman to come out and fight the driver she told officers.

The woman said that after circling the block several times, the driver stopped at in the street near her home and began firing a gun out the vehicle's window, according to a report from Toledo police.

Witnesses told officers they saw a black pick-up truck in the street at the time of the incident. Two men in the bed of the truck fired rounds into the air and left, according to the police report.

Officers found four shell casings from in front of the home, the report said.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, police said.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

