Body found in north Toledo alley, TPD investigating

Police received a call from a person who spotted the body after driving by an alley between Everette and Dexter Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a dead body found in a north Toledo alley Thursday morning.

TPD received a call from a person who spotted the body after driving by an alley between Everette and Dexter Street near Lagrange Street. Police tell WTOL 11 it appears the victim died at a different location before being dumped in the alley.

The alleyway was immediately blocked off for detectives to begin their investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.