Jury chosen for trial of man accused of killing south Toledo restaurant owner

Emilia Guerrero was found stabbed to death in her home in August 2019. She co-owned Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana with defendant Lorenzo Morales.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a vigil held Dec. 16, 2019.

The jury is now selected in the trial of Lorenzo Morales, who is accused of killing his girlfriend and business partner.

Emilia Jeanneth Silguero Guerrero was found stabbed to death in her south Toledo home in August 2019.

The pair owned a south Toledo Mexican restaurant - Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana.

Morales' son is also charged with obstruction of justice in the case.

Both men have denied any involvement in her death.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Guerrero was found inside her home on the 200 block of Field Ave. with at least one stab wound, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guerrero co-owned Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana with Morales, who spoke to the media after her murder.

Guerrero said in a previous interview with WTOL 11 that he wanted "them to find the responsible person and that they pay," and he organized a vigil on the four-month anniversary of Guerrero's death at the restaurant.

During a vigil, community members mourned the loss of the well-known restaurant owner, describing her as a loving person and they called for justice.