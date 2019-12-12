TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been almost four months since the South End community lost a beloved restaurant owner to a brutal murder.

On August 16, Emilia Jeanneth Silguero Guerrero was brutally murdered inside her home at the 200 block of Field Avenue in South End Toledo.

She co-owned the Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana with her partner Lorenzo Morales who is speaking publicly for the first time since the murder.

On Wednesday, he said he wonders everyday what could have happened to the woman he loved for almost 14 years.

"Why her? I don't know where this came from, the truth is I don't have any idea," said Morales.

According to Toledo Police the 36-year-old was found with at least one stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

However, police have given no motive or much other information.

It's left Morales desperate for answers.

"For them to find the responsible person and that they pay. I know they're not going to return her to me. But I'll find peace in that. The day they tell me it was this person or that person. I feel like I'll be able to rest. In the meantime, believe me that day and night it's something I keep asking myself," said Morales.

The time leading up to now has been hard on both the family and friends of the victim.

Morales says he initially closed the restaurant for two weeks to cope with the murder.

He's now only left with the memories and a plan to hold a vigil on the four-month anniversary of Silguero's death which will take place at the restaurant on December 14 at 6 p.m.

"We're organizing, more than anything the community is supporting me, pushing me to do it. To show that the case isn't forgotten. To put pressure more than anything on the police, the detectives that if they're not working on the case to put more importance on the case," said Morales.

Toledo Police say there isn't too much they can share at this point other than the investigation is still ongoing.

They're also advising people to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you have any information on the murder.

RELATED: "My son was murdered for no reason:" Local mother makes plea for teen son's unsolved murder, five years later

RELATED: Toledo woman found stabbed to death in home