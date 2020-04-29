TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were arrested in relation to the August 2019 murder of south Toledo restaurant owner, Emilia Jeanneth Silguero Guerrero.

Lorenzo Morales, Sr., 43, Guerrero's live-in boyfriend at the time, was charged with her murder on Wednesday. His son, Bryan Morales-Lorenzo, 23, is charged with obstruction of justice.

On August 16, 2019, Silguero was found inside her home on the 200 block of Field Ave. with at least one stab wound, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Silguero co-owned Taqueria La Autentica Michoacana with Morales, who spoke to the media after her murder.

Morales said in a previous interview with WTOL that he wanted "them to find the responsible person and that they pay." He organized a vigil on the four-month anniversary of Silguero's death at the restaurant on December 16.

Police are still asking for information regarding this case. If you know something, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This story is developing.

